Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH)

    Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from all cricket after his 167th Test match, reflected on the iconic T20 World Cup over with Yuvraj Singh and its impact on his career.

    I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    England's seasoned fast bowler, Stuart Broad, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He revealed his decision on Saturday, stating that he will retire following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at The Oval. The 37-year-old Broad, who has been a key figure in English cricket, made this announcement after the end of the third day's play. With 602 Test wickets to his name, he currently stands as the fifth most successful bowler in the format. Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in December 2007.

    Also read: Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

    While Broad's illustrious career will be remembered for many successes, one moment that stands out is the 2007 T20 World Cup match when he faced a blistering assault from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hammered six consecutive sixes in an over during a game in Durban.

    Looking back at that memorable over, Broad, who was just 20 years old at the time, reflected on the experience and described it as a vital moment in his career. He acknowledged that it was a tough day for him, and he learned a lot from the episode. This particular incident served as a turning point for him mentally, prompting him to establish a solid routine to enhance his performance on the international stage. Broad realized that he had rushed his preparation, lacked a pre-ball routine, and lacked focus during that encounter with Yuvraj Singh. The lessons from that day played a crucial role in shaping him into a better international performer.

    "Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," Broad said after stumps on Day 3.

    "I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day, and has driven me forward a huge amount," he added.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH) snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH)

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH snt

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management snt

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management

    WATCH Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns snt

    WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns

    India vs West Indies 2023: #SackDravid trends after team's gamble to rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma backfires snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: #SackDravid trends after team's gamble to rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma backfires

    Recent Stories

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic snt

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic

    'The Imitation Game' to 'Elizabeth': 7 best historical films on OTT MSW

    'The Imitation Game' to 'Elizabeth': 7 best historical films on OTT

    Dosa with Sambar to Biryani-7 popular South Indian dinner RBA EAI

    Dosa with Sambar to Biryani-7 popular South Indian dinner

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets ADC

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets

    Want to earn money through Elon Musk X Check criteria payout process and more gcw

    Want to earn money through Elon Musk's 'X'? Check criteria, payout process and more

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon