'I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH)

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from all cricket after his 167th Test match, reflected on the iconic T20 World Cup over with Yuvraj Singh and its impact on his career.

England's seasoned fast bowler, Stuart Broad, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He revealed his decision on Saturday, stating that he will retire following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at The Oval. The 37-year-old Broad, who has been a key figure in English cricket, made this announcement after the end of the third day's play. With 602 Test wickets to his name, he currently stands as the fifth most successful bowler in the format. Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in December 2007.

While Broad's illustrious career will be remembered for many successes, one moment that stands out is the 2007 T20 World Cup match when he faced a blistering assault from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hammered six consecutive sixes in an over during a game in Durban.

Looking back at that memorable over, Broad, who was just 20 years old at the time, reflected on the experience and described it as a vital moment in his career. He acknowledged that it was a tough day for him, and he learned a lot from the episode. This particular incident served as a turning point for him mentally, prompting him to establish a solid routine to enhance his performance on the international stage. Broad realized that he had rushed his preparation, lacked a pre-ball routine, and lacked focus during that encounter with Yuvraj Singh. The lessons from that day played a crucial role in shaping him into a better international performer.

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," Broad said after stumps on Day 3.

"I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day, and has driven me forward a huge amount," he added.