Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad on Saturday announced his retirement from cricket following this summer's Ashes series, leaving fans stunned. At the conclusion of the third day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at The Kia Oval, the 37-year-old, who just reached 600 wickets in Test cricket, confirmed the news.

With 167 matches under his belt and the most wickets taken in this summer's Ashes series, Broad has been a crucial part of England's Test team ever since making his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2007. The right-arm seamer played in 121 one-day internationals and 56 international T20 matches. He made his first-class debut for Leicestershire in 2005 before moving on to Nottinghamshire.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad told Sky Sports Cricket at the close of play on day three. "It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of."

Broad told Sky Sports that he had been contemplating making his retirement announcement for a few weeks but decided to go ahead around 8.30 p.m. on Friday when he told England captain Ben Stokes of his choice at the team hotel. While Broad still feels in fine physical shape, he believed that the conclusion of this summer's Ashes series was the ideal time to call it a career. The rest of the team was informed this morning in the locker room.

"I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn't sure, but once I went to Stokesy's room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I've achieved in the game," Broad said.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to... I know I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my lasting memory being of a really enjoyable changing room. It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits," the veteran pacer added.

The son of former England batter Chris Broad, however, still has one more task to complete for his nation by seeing out the remainder of their second innings on day four when they resume with the hosts on 389-9 and leading Australia by 377 runs. James Anderson is a close friend and another dependable international seam star.

Then, in order to ensure that the Ashes series this summer ends equal at 2-2 and prevent Australia from gaining its first series victory on English soil since 2001, he will be striving to increase the number of wickets he has taken in his career.

"England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me," Broad said. "I've loved the battles with Australia which have come my way personally and the team's way. I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket."

Broad explained the attitude he has brought to his game. "When I was a kid growing up I had sporting idols like Martin Johnson and Stuart Pearce. When I watched them, I loved their passion and drive," he said.

"I never looked at them and thought 'I could give more for that shirt'. So I've never wanted anyone in the crowd, or watching at home, or listening on the radio, to think 'he's not putting in, he's not giving absolutely everything'. I know I am not the most skilful player that's played. I know I need every inch of my competitive spirit and my drive and my effort to get anything out of my ability," he added.

"But I would say every day I've pulled on a Nottinghamshire shirt or an England shirt, I've given my heart and soul. I can't think there'll be too many cricket fans out there who would think I've slacked off for a moment."

Broad revealed another reason why he came to the conclusion to retire. "I've been home maybe seven or eight nights this summer. I feel like I haven't seen Mollie [his fiancé] and Annabella [his daughter] as much as I would like to at such a young age. I love everything about being a dad and will throw all my time and effort into being a great dad," he said.

"Did that come into my decision? Potentially. There's certainly something that fills my heart with joy that I'll be able to spend a bit more time at home," the England pacer added.

His passion for the sport remains. "It's a blur. I still love playing the game, I love being in the changing room and I wanted to have those memories leaving the game. That will definitely make me stay in love with the game of cricket for the rest of my life," he said. "It's certainly emotional."