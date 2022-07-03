Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

Harbhajan Singh has turned 42 years old. We look at how the Indian cricket fraternity wished him on his birthday.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh remains among the most successful Indian spinner across formats, especially in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Having announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, he is among the very few Indian cricketers who have played the sport past 40. In the meantime, on Sunday, he turned 42 years old. As a result, the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to celebrate the occasion. In contrast, a few of the Indian cricketers and Hardbhajan's former teammates also wished him for the same, as we look.

Harbhajan's former teammate Virender Sehwag wrote, "Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes, my friend @harbhajan_singh, a very happy birthday." On the other hand, fellow former teammate Suresh Raina penned, "Happiest Birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh .. Wish you loads of success & happiness. Lots of love to you and your family. See you soon 🤗#HappyBirthdayBhajjuPa ❤️".

Another fellow teammate of Harbhajan, Gautam Gambhir, authored, "Happy Birthday Bhajji pa! You may be done with bowling, but you can never be done with entertaining! Keep shining, brother @harbhajan_singh." At the same time, another former teammate, Yuvraj Singh, tweeted, "Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love #SinghIsKing @harbhajan_singh."

Also, Harbhajan was given a birthday wish by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which documented, "367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs 💪1⃣st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 👍 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆🏆Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏"