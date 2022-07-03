Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    Harbhajan Singh has turned 42 years old. We look at how the Indian cricket fraternity wished him on his birthday.

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh remains among the most successful Indian spinner across formats, especially in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Having announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, he is among the very few Indian cricketers who have played the sport past 40. In the meantime, on Sunday, he turned 42 years old. As a result, the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to celebrate the occasion. In contrast, a few of the Indian cricketers and Hardbhajan's former teammates also wished him for the same, as we look.

    Harbhajan's former teammate Virender Sehwag wrote, "Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes, my friend @harbhajan_singh, a very happy birthday." On the other hand, fellow former teammate Suresh Raina penned, "Happiest Birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh .. Wish you loads of success & happiness. Lots of love to you and your family. See you soon 🤗#HappyBirthdayBhajjuPa ❤️".

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh - A look at the 4 great records the off-spinner holds in Tests

    Another fellow teammate of Harbhajan, Gautam Gambhir, authored, "Happy Birthday Bhajji pa! You may be done with bowling, but you can never be done with entertaining! Keep shining, brother @harbhajan_singh." At the same time, another former teammate, Yuvraj Singh, tweeted, "Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love #SinghIsKing @harbhajan_singh."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Also, Harbhajan was given a birthday wish by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which documented, "367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs 💪1⃣st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 👍 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆🏆Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏"

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant ton, Ravindra Jadeja 50 help India finish Day 1 on top against England; netizens amused-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mahela Jayawardene backs Jasprit Bumrah for long-term captaincy role-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers

    Recent Stories

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here - adt

    KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here

    Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho-ayh

    Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    tennis Give a man a mask Stefanos Tsitsipas quotes Nick Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon 2022 clash snt

    'Give a man a mask...': Tsitsipas quotes Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon clash

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon