Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game'

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined as a co-owner of the American Gambits, a newly established team set to compete in the second edition of the Global Chess League.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined as a co-owner of the American Gambits, a newly established team set to compete in the second edition of the Global Chess League. This league, a collaboration between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation, recently revealed its six franchises for the upcoming season in London, scheduled from October 3 to 12. The American Gambits, alongside owners Prachura PP and Venkat K Narayana, will replace the Chingari Gulf Titans in this prestigious chess competition.

"We're thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game. As co-owner, I'm excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a media release.

The remaining five franchises—Alpine SG Pipers, PBG Alaskan Knights, Ganges Grandmasters, defending champions Triveni Continental Kings, and Mumba Masters—will also make a comeback for the second season of the Global Chess League.

Sameer Pathak, CEO, Global Chess League, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the teams for the second season of the Global Chess League. We have found the right partners to strengthen the league's global reach and look forward to bringing an exciting season of chess to fans worldwide.

"The teams made season one a huge success and we believe that their impact and popularity will continue to expand in the world of chess."

The tournament features a unique team format where each team comprises six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy. This innovative approach will be broadcast globally on major OTT and broadcast platforms, heightening anticipation among fans.

Teams will compete in a double round-robin format, playing a total of 10 matches. Matches will be decided using a best-of-six board scoring system, with teams alternating between black and white pieces across five matches. Each match's outcome will be decided based on the total points accumulated from wins and draws across all six games played. The top two teams with the highest scores will progress to the final round.

Latest Videos