Gautam Gambhir interviewed for India's head coach role by BCCI's CAC, announcement likely within 48 hours

Gautam Gambhir, former India opener, was interviewed on Tuesday by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the position of head coach of the national team. The interview was conducted over a Zoom call, with both Gambhir and Malhotra participating virtually.

"Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

Gautam Gambhir is reportedly the sole contender for the head coach position, with his appointment expected to be finalized within the next 48 hours.

Details of Gambhir's discussion with CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra, along with Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik, both based in Mumbai, are not immediately available. The focus of their conversation is believed to have been Gambhir's strategic plans for the next three years, which include three ICC tournaments across various formats.

An Apex Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening will see secretary Jay Shah briefing members on the coach selection process before the official announcement.

Meanwhile, the CAC is also conducting interviews for the North Zone selector's role, with several candidates expressing interest.

Recently, 42-year-old Gambhir guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title as the team's mentor.

Rahul Dravid, the current coach of Team India, will step down following the conclusion of the team's T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas. The team is currently in Barbados for the Super 8 matches after an unbeaten run in the group stage, facing Afghanistan on June 20th.

