Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience

Gautam Gambhir, the World Cup-winning opening batter, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Dravid stepped down following India's successful T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his 'X' account.

"His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," he further added.

Gautam Gambhir, aged 42 and a pivotal figure in India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He recently served as the mentor for KKR when they clinched the IPL title in 2024.

