Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience

    Gautam Gambhir, the World Cup-winning opening batter, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid.

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

    Gautam Gambhir, the World Cup-winning opening batter, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Dravid stepped down following India's successful T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

    "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his 'X' account.

    "His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," he further added.

    Gautam Gambhir, aged 42 and a pivotal figure in India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He recently served as the mentor for KKR when they clinched the IPL title in 2024.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 8:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note to 'work wife' Rahul Dravid, says every memory will be cherished; read post snt

    Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note to 'work wife' Rahul Dravid, says every memory will be cherished; read post

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH) gcw

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH)

    Chapter closed, but not fully If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year snt

    'Chapter closed, but not fully': If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli One eight commune pub on MG Road for late night operations vkp

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports snt

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports

    Recent Stories

    Amy Jackson SEXY pictures: Actress looks Hot as she drops photos in BIKINI RKK

    Amy Jackson SEXY pictures: Actress looks Hot as she drops photos in BIKINI

    Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns gcw

    Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns

    Mumbai Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Mumbai: Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Malaika Arora SEXY photos: 50-year-old looks HOT in stylish shimmery off-shoulder dress; check out RBA

    Malaika Arora SEXY photos: 50-year-old looks HOT in stylish shimmery off-shoulder dress; check out

    Radhika Merchant dons yellow lehenga choli for her Haldi ceremony RKK

    Radhika Merchant dons yellow lehenga choli for her Haldi ceremony

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon