Rohit Sharma fans erupted in joy after the Mumbai Cricket Association named a stand at Wankhede Stadium in his honour, celebrating the T20 World Cup-winning captain’s legacy.

In a historic and emotional moment for Indian cricket fans, especially the 'Hitman' faithful, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday honoured India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma by naming a stand after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium — his home ground.

As per the resolution passed during MCA’s annual general meeting, the Level Three of the Divecha Pavilion will now proudly bear the name ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’. The announcement triggered a wave of jubilation across social media, with fans and cricket personalities flooding platforms with congratulatory messages, trending “Congratulations Hitman” throughout the day.

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013, has carved a legendary career across all formats and cemented his legacy further by leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win. Under his captaincy, India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, narrowly losing to Australia.

With this honour, Rohit joins the elite company of Mumbai cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Vijay Merchant, who already have stands named after them at Wankhede.

Ajit Wadekar and Sharad Pawar also honoured

The MCA’s gesture was not limited to Sharma alone. The Grand Stand Level 3 was named after former BCCI and ICC chief Sharad Pawar, while Grand Stand Level 4 was dedicated to former India captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to historic overseas Test series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971. Wadekar, who passed away in 2018, remains a pivotal figure in India’s cricketing rise during the 70s.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said, “Today’s decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future.”

Additionally, in a heartfelt tribute to Amol Kale, the late MCA president, the association also renamed its match-day office as the ‘MCA Office Lounge in memory of Shri Amol Kale’.

Fans Celebrate the Moment

Rohit Sharma's fans, often seen as one of the most passionate supporter groups in Indian cricket, celebrated the news with immense pride. From celebratory posts, fan art, and videos of Rohit’s memorable knocks at Wankhede, to throwbacks of his debut in whites in 2013, social media platforms turned into a digital fan fest. Here's a look at how fans reacted: