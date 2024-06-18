Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: WI register highest powerplay score in T20 WC history in win over Afghanistan (WATCH)

    In a thrilling match at the T20 World Cup 2024, the West Indies achieved a remarkable feat by registering the highest powerplay score in the tournament's history during their emphatic win over Afghanistan.

    T20 World Cup 2024: WI register highest powerplay score in T20 WC history in win over Afghanistan (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    West Indies showcased an extraordinary display of big-hitting in their final Group C match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday, June 17, in Saint Lucia. The co-hosts recorded their highest team total in the tournament's history. It was a record-breaking day as they equaled the record for most runs in an over in the T20 World Cup (36), set the highest powerplay score in tournament history (92), and registered the joint-fourth highest team score in the competition.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nicholas Pooran was the standout performer for the West Indies, narrowly missing a century by two runs after being run out on 98. With significant partnerships with Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, and captain Rovman Powell, Pooran helped the West Indies reach a formidable total of 218 runs after Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan chose to bowl first.

    Highest powerplay scores in T20 World Cup history:

    92/1 - WI vs AFG (St Lucia, 2024)
    91/1 - NED vs IRE (Sylhet, 2014)
    89/3 - ENG vs SA (Mumbai, 2016)
    83/0 - SA vs ENG (Mumbai, 2016)
    82/2 - IND vs SCO (Dubai, 2021)

    Highest team scores in T20 World Cup history:

    260/6 - Sri Lanka (vs Kenya), Johannesburg 2007
    230/8 - England (vs South Africa), Mumbai 2016
    229/4 - South Africa (vs England), Mumbai 2016
    218/4 - India (vs England), Durban 2007
    218/5 - West Indies (vs Afghanistan), St Lucia 2024

    Highest team scores for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history:

    218/5 vs Afghanistan, St Lucia 2024
    205/6 vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2007
    205/4 vs Australia, Colombo 2012

    After playing on slower surfaces in Guyana and Trinidad, the West Indies unleashed their power and dominance, finishing the group stage with a bang at a packed Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet. None of the Afghanistan bowlers, including the leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqi, could make an impact as the West Indies fully utilized their batting depth and power.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
