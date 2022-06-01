Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who had a breathtaking IPL 2022 season, turned a year older on Wednesday. Karthik, who made his comeback to the Indian team on the back of excellent performances with the bat, turned 37.

After a couple of below-par seasons, the Indian cricketer took his finishing game to another level in the 15th edition of the T20 league for the three-time finalists RCB. Karthik, who scored 330 runs at a striker rate of 183.33, played a huge role in at least four of RCB's eight wins in the league stages and bagged the season's super striker award.

While several fans, teammates, and cricketing legends wished Karthik on his birthday, wife Dipika Pallikal's love-filled wishes will truly melt your heart.

Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared adorable pictures of the couple with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my Everything❤️"

Have a look at Dinesh Karthik's birthday wish from his lovely wife:

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer last represented the Indian team three years ago in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final. Karthik is set to return to the national side with the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Here's a look at some of the other wishes that poured in for the wicketkeeper-batter: