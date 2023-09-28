'Deserved a spot': R Ashwin fans elated after he replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad

Ravichandran Ashwin replaces the injured Axar Patel in India's 2023 Cricket World Cup squad, marking his third appearance in the showpiece tournament after an impressive performance in the ODI series against Australia.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been selected to replace the injured Axar Patel in India's squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023. Axar sustained the injury during a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage and was unable to recover in time for the World Cup. Ashwin, who recently featured in the ODI series against Australia, where he claimed four wickets in two matches, has now joined Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as India's spin options for the tournament. India is scheduled to play their first ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia on October 8.

The ICC website reported, "India has been compelled to make a last-minute alteration to their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Axar Patel failed to recuperate in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India's Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. Consequently, the spin-bowling all-rounder missed the Asia Cup final. In his place, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been selected as his replacement, and he made a strong return to ODI cricket in the recent series against Australia, where he secured four wickets in two games."

This marks Ashwin's third appearance in a World Cup, having previously participated in the 2011 and 2015 editions of the tournament.

India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2023:Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, fans of Ashwin took to X to express their joy over his inclusion for the showpiece event, with a few wishing the all-rounder Axar Patel a speedy recovery.