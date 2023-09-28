Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Deserved a spot': R Ashwin fans elated after he replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad

    Ravichandran Ashwin replaces the injured Axar Patel in India's 2023 Cricket World Cup squad, marking his third appearance in the showpiece tournament after an impressive performance in the ODI series against Australia.

    Deserved a spot R Ashwin's fans elated after he replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 8:34 PM IST

    Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been selected to replace the injured Axar Patel in India's squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023. Axar sustained the injury during a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage and was unable to recover in time for the World Cup. Ashwin, who recently featured in the ODI series against Australia, where he claimed four wickets in two matches, has now joined Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as India's spin options for the tournament. India is scheduled to play their first ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia on October 8.

    The ICC website reported, "India has been compelled to make a last-minute alteration to their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Axar Patel failed to recuperate in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India's Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. Consequently, the spin-bowling all-rounder missed the Asia Cup final. In his place, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been selected as his replacement, and he made a strong return to ODI cricket in the recent series against Australia, where he secured four wickets in two games."

    This marks Ashwin's third appearance in a World Cup, having previously participated in the 2011 and 2015 editions of the tournament.

    India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2023:Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

    Meanwhile, fans of Ashwin took to X to express their joy over his inclusion for the showpiece event, with a few wishing the all-rounder Axar Patel a speedy recovery.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 8:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney osf

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney

    ODI World Cup 2023: Towering at 6'9", net bowler Nishanth Saranu stands out in Pakistan's training session snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Towering at 6'9", net bowler Nishanth Saranu stands out in Pakistan's training session

    Cricket Shakib Al Hasan drops hints about retirement post 2025 ICC Champions Trophy osf

    Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan drops hints about retirement post ICC Champions Trophy in 2025

    'Boys' Day out selfie: Mystery hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder finally reveald vkp

    ‘Boys’ Day out selfie: Mystery hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder finally revealed

    Butter chicken, mutton curry and more Pakistan team's diet plan during ODI World Cup 2023 revealed snt

    'Butter chicken, mutton curry and more': Pakistan team's diet plan during ODI World Cup 2023 revealed

    Recent Stories

    hockey Asian Games 2023: India beat defending champion Japan 4-2 in men's hockey pool stage osf

    Asian Games 2023: India beat defending champion Japan 4-2 in men's hockey pool stage

    Lifestyle Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend swears by this diet osf

    Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend swears by this diet

    football Heartbreak! Indian football team knocked out of Asian Games 2023 after 0-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia osf

    Heartbreak! Indian football team knocked out of Asian Games 2023 after 0-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia

    Baa d idea: Herd of sheep accidentally consume 100 kg of cannabis during Greek storm AVV

    Baa-d idea: Herd of sheep accidentally consume 100 kg of cannabis during Greek storm

    Disha Patani SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress slays in traditional and modern attires [WATCH] ATG

    Disha Patani SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress slays in traditional and modern attires [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon