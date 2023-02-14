Dating or not? Shubman Gill 'caught' on Valentine's Day, his post reminds fans of Sara Tendulkar

On Valentine's Day, India's star opener Shubman Gill took to social media to tease fans with a photograph of himself at a restaurant, which reminded users of his rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar.

India's star opener Shubhman Gill, who has been on song in recent times with the bat, has sparked a massive social media frenzy with his special post on Valentine's Day. The prolific batter, who is rumoured to be dating legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, took to Instagram and Twitter to tease his fans with a photograph of himself sipping a cup of coffee in a restaurant.

In the photograph shared, Gill is seen wearing a blue and yellow pullover with a teddy bear patch in the middle of his full-sleeve t-shirt. The batter looks into the camera with a slight blush as he sips his coffee with a twinkle in his eye.

"What day is it again?" asked Gill to his followers, who were quick to wish the Indian batter a Happy Valentine's Day. However, a few keen observers noted that the restaurant in the photo shared by Gill is the same venue of Sara Tendulkar's July 2021 post that was captioned: "Hey Siri, where's my food?"

The restaurant in both pictures is said to serve Italian cuisine and is based in London, where Sara Tendulkar completed her education. One must note that the picture shared by Sara was taken during India's tour to England, and due to the similarities between the backdrop of the two photos, fans believe that Gill and Sara took the picture together.

"Scam 2023," noted one Gill fan on Twitter, while another added, "Sara ka Sara wahi din hai bhai."

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Gill's latest post: