Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Three out of four sexual assault charges dropped

    Danushka Gunathilaka was involved in a rape case in Sydney last November. While he has been on trial in the country since then, on Thursday, three of the four sexual assault charges have been dropped against him.

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Three out of four sexual assault charges dropped-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 18, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, accused of rape by a woman last year, had three of his four sexual assault charges dropped in Syndey on Thursday. Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent for which the 32-year-old had been arrested by the Sydney police from the team hotel last November during the ICC T20 World Cup.

    However, the public prosecutor withdrew three charges in a Sydney court. According to the police, the Sri Lankan batter and the 29-year-old woman met via a dating app. After their date, the two returned to the woman's home at Sydney's Rose Bay, where Gunathilaka allegedly choked and raped her. "Prosecutor Hugh Buddin, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court one charge had been certified, but the three counts of sexual intercourse without consent had been withdrawn," the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    The remaining charge, according to the police facts sheet filed with the Downing Centre Local Court, is that the Sri Lankan engaged in "forceful" sexual intercourse, during which he allegedly "put one hand around her neck for 20 to 30 seconds and choked her". Gunathilaka allegedly restricted the woman's breathing for six seconds before she "tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck for 10 seconds".

    The woman "was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused," according to the police facts sheet. Gunathilaka was part of the Sri Lankan team for the T20WC team last year. However, he only played in their first game against Namibia. He was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring tear.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli drops further in ICC ODI Rankings; Shubman Gill stays 5th - Details here

    Gunathilaka, who has represented Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 46 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), is no stranger to controversies. In 2021, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended him for one year after he breached the team's bio-secure bubble on the tour of England along with teammates Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

    SLC also handed him a six-month ban in 2018 after he had broken the team curfew. The same year, Gunathilaka was suspended after his unnamed friend was accused of raping a Norwegian woman. In 2017, the board suspended him for six limited-overs games after learning about Gunathilaka missing training sessions and turning up for a game without his cricket gear.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Liam Livngstone heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS playoff hopes in jeopardy-ayh

    IPL 2023: Liam Livngstone's heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS's playoff hopes in jeopardy

    MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam among top celebrities violating advertising rules, reveals ASCI report snt

    MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam among top celebrities violating advertising rules, reveals ASCI report

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli, SunRisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore plays Hyderabad in must-win encounter

    WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly security cover to Z-Category; here is why-ayh

    WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly's security cover to Z-Category; here's why

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'

    Recent Stories

    Howrah Puri Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Modi Check route timings other details gcw

    Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Modi; Check route, timings & other details

    Best 5 Android smartphones under Rs 20000 gcw

    Best Android smartphones under Rs 20,000

    Supreme Court seeks ED's reply on bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court seeks ED's reply on bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19 anr

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19

    Karnataka Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20 AJR

    Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon