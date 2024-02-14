Ishan Kishan's central contract status in question amid reports of limited game-time

The absence of Ishan Kishan from competitive cricket post his break during India's Tour of South Africa has sparked discussions about his future in the BCCI's central contracts.

In the limelight for the past month, Ishan Kishan's hiatus during India's Tour of South Africa has stirred discussions about his future with the BCCI central contracts. Despite the board's support for his break, reports hint at concerns arising due to Kishan's limited game-time post the South Africa Tour. While coach Rahul Dravid emphasizes the need for Kishan to engage in cricket to secure a national team comeback, the player remains absent from the scene, opting for personal training over participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Amid these developments, questions arise regarding Ishan Kishan's continuation in Indian cricket. In response to queries about a potential removal from BCCI retainership (he holds a grade C annual contract of Rs 1 crore), a senior BCCI official, speaking on conditions of anonymity, stated, "No discussions have taken place as of now regarding central contracts."

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas, scheduled to commence on June 1 with India's opening game on June 5 in New York, adds significance to the workload management of the country's core players during the IPL. The tournament is tentatively scheduled between March 22 and May 26. However, sources suggest that Indian players will not receive workload management instructions during the IPL to maintain fairness to the franchises investing substantially in star players.

While acknowledging the importance of IPL commitments, the BCCI is expected to coordinate with franchise support staff for regularly providing fitness updates to Nitin Patel, the NCA Sports Science head. Further, considerations are being made for players whose teams do not qualify for the IPL playoffs, with potential plans to send them to New York earlier, while those participating in the knock-out stages join after the tournament concludes. As speculation surrounding Ishan Kishan's future intensifies, cricket enthusiasts await official decisions from the BCCI.

