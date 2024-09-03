Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan

    With three wins from six Test matches, Bangladesh have a PCT of 45.83, slightly better than that of England (45). The Three Lions have won eight of their 15 Tests so far.  India are currently sitting at the summit of the table with a PCT of 68.52, while Australia (62.5) are at the second position.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Bangladesh secured a historic 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan and thereby leapfrogged England and South Africa to fourth spot in the World Test Championship table. The Tigers won the first match of the series at Rawalpindi Cricket stadium by 10 wickets, while the visitors clinched the second Test by six wickets at the same venue on Tuesday (September 3). 

    Also read:  History at Rawalpindi: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in 2nd Test to clinch a 2-0 series win

    Pakistan, who came out to bat first in the second Test managed to score 274 thanks to half-centuries from Saim Ayub, captain Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha. In response, Bangladesh were struggling for 26/6 at one stage. However Liton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan (78) stitched together a partnership of 165 runs for the seventh wicket and took the visitors to 262. 

    Bangladesh bowlers came out all guns blazing in the third innings and folded Pakistan for just 172 runs. Pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5/43) and Nahid Rana (4/44) rattled the home sides batting lineup. The Tigers needed 185 runs to clean sweep the series. 

    Opener Zakir Hasan smashed 40 off 39 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Moimul Haque (34) made useful contributions in the middle-order. Veterans Mushfiqur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan took Bangladesh home. 

    With three wins from six Test matches, Bangladesh have a PCT of 45.83, slightly better than England's PCT of 45. The Three Lions have won eight of their 15 Tests so far and they will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the series starting on Saturday (September 6).  Ollie Pope led side have already pocketed the series after winning the first two Tests. 

    Bangladesh's next red ball series is away to India, starting on September 19. India are currently sitting at the summit of the table, with a PCT of 68.52, 6.02 above second-placed Australia. The top two teams at the end of the cycle will play the final at Lords on June 2025. 

    Also read: Kerala Cricket League kicks-off; Alappuzha Ripples wins first match

