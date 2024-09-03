Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    History at Rawalpindi: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in 2nd Test to clinch a 2-0 series win

    Bangladesh needed 185 runs for victory and they achieved it without much trouble thanks to opener Zakir Hasan's  better than run-a-ball 40, and useful contributions from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34). 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and thereby secured a historic 2-0 series win. The visitors needed 185 runs for victory and they achieved it without much trouble thanks to opener Zakir Hasan's  almost run-a-ball 40, and useful contributions from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34). 

    In response to Pakistan's 274 in the first innings, Bangladesh ,managed to put up 262 on scoreboard despite struggling at 26/6 at on stage. Liton Das' 138 and Mehidy Hasan's 78 kept the visitors very much alive in the game, before the bowlers came out and did the damage on the fourth day. 

    Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers in the second innings, taking  five wickets for 43 runs, including the priced scalps of Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, rookie fast bowler Nahid Rana rattled the Pak middle-order by taking three quick wickets in the form of Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel. The 21-year-old dismissed Abrar Ahmed to finish with four wickets to his name. 

    Pakistan's second innings folded for just 172 runs and the visitors needed to score 143 runs on the final day to clean sweep the series. Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan wasted no time as he smashed three fours and two sixes, while Shanto and Haque steadied the ship after the departure of the openers and took the team closer to the target. However, It was the veteran's Mushfiqur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan who took the visitors home. 

