    World Cup 2023: BCCI under fire for scheduling chaos as broadcasters label them 'Incompetent'

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing severe backlash over the scheduling turmoil surrounding the ICC World Cup 2023. Cricket broadcasters Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon have openly criticised the BCCI, branding them as "incompetent" for the uncertainty created by last-minute fixture changes.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 7:42 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing heavy criticism from cricket broadcasters Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon over the scheduling of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's announcement of changes in certain fixtures for the showpiece event has sparked controversy. Shah revealed that the high-profile India vs. Pakistan match, originally scheduled on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be moved to a day earlier due to the Navratri festival.

    Several other member boards have also expressed concerns, leading to uncertainty in the World Cup schedule. The broadcasters did not hold back, labeling the BCCI as an "incompetent sporting body" for the disruptions and lack of reliable fixture planning, with just under three months left until the tournament.

    Broadcasters Lemon and Collins have now criticised the BCCI and called it an "incompetent sporting body" for the uncertainty that it has created over the World Cup scheduling.

    "The 50-over men's World Cup in October-November this year, the schedule is changing. Because a number of host boards have written to the BCCI and said, 'the schedule don't work'.

    Also Read: Alex Hales bids farewell to international cricket with immediate effect

    "'There's too many logistical hurdles you're making us jump through here. You've got to give us more time for travel and so on'. So they are considering that," mocked Collins on The Final Word podcast.

    Lemon agreed with his colleague and went on to further bash the Indian cricket board over its incompetency.

    "The BCCI I think, must be the most incompetent major sporting body in the world. It's pretty hard to make the argument otherwise, just on purely the practical grounds that we're laying here.

    "There is a World Cup in now, what, under three months that still doesn't have a reliable fixture. You can't book to go to games because they might change to another city and date entirely.

    "The BCCI, I don't think they are evil... They're just really bad at doing stuff," Lemon said.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: A glimpse of the future; Tilak Varma's impressive debut (Watch)

