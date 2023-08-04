World Cup 2023: BCCI under fire for scheduling chaos as broadcasters label them 'Incompetent'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing severe backlash over the scheduling turmoil surrounding the ICC World Cup 2023. Cricket broadcasters Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon have openly criticised the BCCI, branding them as "incompetent" for the uncertainty created by last-minute fixture changes.

Several other member boards have also expressed concerns, leading to uncertainty in the World Cup schedule. The broadcasters did not hold back, labeling the BCCI as an "incompetent sporting body" for the disruptions and lack of reliable fixture planning, with just under three months left until the tournament.

"The 50-over men's World Cup in October-November this year, the schedule is changing. Because a number of host boards have written to the BCCI and said, 'the schedule don't work'.

"'There's too many logistical hurdles you're making us jump through here. You've got to give us more time for travel and so on'. So they are considering that," mocked Collins on The Final Word podcast.

Lemon agreed with his colleague and went on to further bash the Indian cricket board over its incompetency.

"The BCCI I think, must be the most incompetent major sporting body in the world. It's pretty hard to make the argument otherwise, just on purely the practical grounds that we're laying here.

"There is a World Cup in now, what, under three months that still doesn't have a reliable fixture. You can't book to go to games because they might change to another city and date entirely.

"The BCCI, I don't think they are evil... They're just really bad at doing stuff," Lemon said.

