    IND vs ENG: Joe Root discusses England's 'Bazball' culture; says they've moved beyond team meetings

    In a notable change of approach, England's cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, has embraced a more organic style of communication, sidelining traditional team meetings.

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Under Ben Stokes' leadership, the England cricket team has shifted away from traditional team meetings, emphasizing organic conversations and shared enjoyment to bring out the best in players, according to star batsman Joe Root. Root, currently navigating the ongoing Test series against India, fully embraces England's aggressive style of play in the longest format. The series, currently tied at 1-1, witnessed India's comeback in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, countering England's 'Bazball' approach.

    Speaking to 'Jio Cinema' before the game, Root explained, "We don't really do team meetings anymore. That's one of the great things about how we do all of our conversations away from the game and just that enjoyment and buzz about spending time with each other."

    He highlighted the authenticity of discussions happening away from the meeting room, whether over a meal or coffee, as more genuine and conducive to effective learning.

    Reflecting on their recent test in Hyderabad, where England found themselves trailing India, Root expressed confidence in their approach. "Regardless of the result of the game, we're always going to play how we know. It's what's given us success for a good period of time now. It's what brings the best out of us."

    Recalling Ollie Pope's impressive innings in the opening Test, Root praised his teammate, saying, "Ollie went out and probably played one of the best overseas innings you'll see in these conditions, especially against that attack on that surface."

    Root emphasised the team's commitment to familiarising themselves with challenging conditions and maintaining composure. He added, "When the chances are there and when the time's right, we can keep applying pressure and then try to attack at the right moment."

    Also Read: IND vs ENG: 'I'm a fast bowling fan' - Jasprit Bumrah expresses admiration for James Anderson

