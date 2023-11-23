WBBL 2023: Brisbane Heat penalized 5 runs as player grabs ball with towel (WATCH)

In a recent Women's Big Bash League showdown, the Sydney Sixers triumphed over the Brisbane Heat in a thrilling encounter. However, the match took an unexpected turn when Brisbane incurred a five-run penalty.

In their recent Women's Big Bash League clash on Tuesday, the Sydney Sixers secured a six-wicket victory over the Brisbane Heat. Brisbane, batting first, set a total of 176/7 in 20 overs, with Amelia Kerr leading the scoring with 64 runs. Despite the competitive target, the Sixers managed to chase it down with one ball remaining. However, the match featured a controversial incident when Brisbane incurred a five-run penalty after Amelia caught the ball with a towel.

This peculiar event unfolded in the 10th over of the Sixers' innings. Batter Ashleigh Gardner hit the ball towards long-on, opting for a single. The fielder retrieved the ball and threw it to Amelia, who caught it with a towel in hand at the non-striker's end.

The on-field umpire promptly intervened, signalling a five-run penalty against Brisbane Heat for this violation.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rules, "No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires."

If a fielder uses "his/her clothing with his/her hands and uses this to field the ball," the umpire is obligated to "award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side."

Regarding the match details, Amelia scored 64, Mignon du Preez contributed 42, and Charli Knott added a brisk 29 off 10 balls for Brisbane Heat. For the Sixers, Ellyse Perry claimed three wickets, while Jess Kerr secured two wickets.

Subsequently, the Sixers successfully chased the target in 19.5 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns scoring 36 and 35 runs, respectively. Brisbane's Georgia Voll and Jess Jonassen each took two wickets.

