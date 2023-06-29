Ashes 2023: Australia asserts dominance on Day 1 at Lord's, amassing 339/5

At the end of the opening day in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, Australia finds themselves in a commanding position, boasting a formidable score of 339/5.

David Warner exhibited his form with a quickfire 66 runs before falling victim to Josh Tongue, who made his debut against Australia. Tongue proved to be the standout bowler, accounting for both openers. The Aussies steadied the ship and started to chip away with runs.

During the tea break, Australia stood at 190/2, with Marnus Labuschagne and Smith having achieved a century partnership. Unfortunately for Labuschagne, he was soon dismissed by Ollie Robinson, who managed to get an edge off his bat to the wicketkeeper.

Smith continued to showcase his usual brilliance, capitalising on poor deliveries and notching his 38th Test half-century. Travis Head, joining him at the crease, quickly outpaced him once he settled in, reaching his 15th half-century in just 48 balls.

In the final session of play, Joe Root proved to be a menace for Australia, claiming two crucial wickets in a single over. Travis Head (77) and Cameron Green (0) were sent back to the pavilion within four balls. However, prior to their dismissals, Head and Smith had amassed an impressive 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

