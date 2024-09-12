England vs Australia: Travis Head's destructive knock powers Aussies to victory in first T20I

Travis Head's blistering half-century led Australia to a commanding 28-run victory over England in the first T20I. The opener smashed Sam Curran for 30 runs in the fifth over, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

Australia defeated hosts England in the first match of the T20I series in Southampton. Travis Head's destructive knock of 59 off just 23 balls led Australia to a convincing 28-run victory and thereby take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series . Australia, who batted first, were all out for 179 runs in 19.3 overs, while England's innings folded for just 151 runs in 19.2 overs. Liam Livingstone, who scored 37 runs, was the only one who fought for the home side.

Australia started off with a bang. Openers Matthew Short (41 off 26 balls) and Head (59 off 23 balls) put on 86 runs in the powerplay itself. Head's innings included eight fours and four sixes. The southpaw smashed Sam Curran for 30 runs in the fifth over, hitting three fours and as many maximums. However, after both were dismissed, only Josh Inglis, who scored 37 runs off 27 balls, shone in the Aussie ranks.

For England, Liam Livingstone was also the standout performer with the ball, having taken three wickets for 22 runs in three overs, while Saqib Mahmood and Jofra Archer took two wickets each. Chasing a target of 180 runs, England lost Will Jacks (6) early on. Captain Phil Salt (20) and Jordan Cox (17) returned without scoring big.

Liam Livingstone hit four fours and a maximum to put bit of pressure on the Aussie bowlers. Sam Curran (18) and Jamie Overton (15) couldn't take the Three Lions anywhere close to the target. Sean Abbott took three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa accounted for two wickets each. The second match of the series will be played in Cardiff on Friday.



