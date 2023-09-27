Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tim Southee cleared for ODI World Cup after successful thumb surgery

    In a significant development for New Zealand's cricket campaign, Tim Southee has received the green light to participate in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India following a successful surgery on his right thumb.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    New Zealand's seasoned fast bowler, Tim Southee, has received the medical clearance to join the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. This news comes as Southee continues his recovery from a recent surgery on his right thumb. The 34-year-old pace sensation suffered a break and dislocation of his right thumb while attempting to take a catch during the fourth ODI against England earlier this month. He is scheduled to depart for India on Saturday, and the New Zealand team is optimistic that he will recuperate in time to participate in the side's opening match of the World Cup on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

    A statement from the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) read, "Tim Southee's been cleared to join the BLACKCAPS in India later this week as he continues to progress his recovery from surgery on his fractured right thumb."

    As a precautionary measure, Kyle Jamieson has also been added to the squad as Southee's replacement. Although Jamieson was part of the team that recently defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match ODI series, he has been included in the 15-member World Cup squad and will not be available for the warm-up matches.

    The NZC statement further clarified, "Jamieson will not officially be part of the World Cup squad and therefore not available to play in any of the warm-up matches scheduled for Friday against Pakistan and Monday against South Africa."

    If Southee fully recovers in time, this will mark his fourth appearance in a 50-over World Cup, having previously featured in the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

    In addition to Southee's recovery, New Zealand's team captain, Kane Williamson, is also undergoing rehabilitation for an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury sustained during the IPL earlier this year. His availability for New Zealand's opening game in the World Cup remains uncertain.

    The second contingent of New Zealand players and support staff is scheduled to depart from Christchurch to India on Wednesday. Additionally, five members of the Black Caps' World Cup-bound squad will soon join the team.

    New Zealand is slated to engage in warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa on September 29 and October 2, respectively, before commencing their World Cup journey with an eagerly anticipated match against England.

