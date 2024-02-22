Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Thala vs King': Fans await Dhoni-Kohli reunion in Chennai for IPL 2024 opener; team wise schedule here

    The excitement is brewing as the IPL 2024 opener is set to witness defending champions CSK facing off against RCB in Chennai on March 22.

    cricket 'Thala vs King': Fans await Dhoni-Kohli reunion in Chennai for IPL 2024 opener; team wise schedule here osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    CSK, the reigning champions, are set to clash with RCB in the IPL opener scheduled for March 22 in Chennai, as revealed by the BCCI during the unveiling of the schedule for the first 17 days of the 2024 IPL season. The announcement for the remaining fixtures will follow the disclosure of dates for the upcoming general elections in early next month.

    During the initial 17 days, 21 matches will unfold, with Delhi Capitals squaring off against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23. The tournament's structure involves 10 teams divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team engages in 14 games, encountering the other four teams in their group twice (home and away), four teams in the opposite group once, and the remaining team twice.

    The dates for the general elections, anticipated in April-May, will determine the release of the schedule for the remaining IPL matches. Notably, only in 2009 was the entire IPL held overseas (South Africa), while the 2014 edition had a partial stint in the UAE due to the general elections. However, in 2019, the tournament took place in India despite the concurrent elections.

    Here is the team wise schedule along with some of the other Twitter reactions: 

