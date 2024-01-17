Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India triumphs in Double Super Over thriller, sweeps series 3-0

    In a breathtaking encounter in Bengaluru, Ravi Bishnoi and Rohit Sharma's stellar performance led India to a remarkable 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan.

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India triumphs in Double Super Over thriller, sweeps series 3-0 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:49 PM IST

    In an epic showdown at Bengaluru, the winner of the India vs Afghanistan third and final T20I was determined not in one but two Super Overs. After both teams ended the regular play tied at 212, the excitement escalated to a Super Over. The intensity persisted as the first Super Over concluded in yet another tie, leading to a second Super Over where Rohit Sharma's side ultimately edged past their resilient opponents. Ravi Bishnoi held his nerve in the 2nd super and led India to a famous victory.

    Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh crafted a sensational 190-run partnership, propelling India to a formidable total of 212 for 4 on the lively Bengaluru pitch. Rohit's unbeaten 121 off 69 balls, coupled with Rinku's 69 not out off 39, showcased a batting masterclass. Winning the toss and opting to bat, the Indian skipper set the stage for an enthralling contest. Afghanistan, led by Gulbadin Naib's valiant 55 off 23, managed to level the scores, setting the stage for the unforgettable Super Over drama.

    Here are some of the twitter reactions: 

    Also Read: ICC hands two-year ban to Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain for Anti-Corruption code violations

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gulbadin's explosive knock forces super over drama at the Chinnaswamy stadium osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gulbadin's explosive knock forces super over drama at the Chinnaswamy stadium

    ICC hands two-year ban to Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain for Anti-Corruption code violations osf

    ICC hands two-year ban to Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain for Anti-Corruption code violations

    cricket 'I've got two zeroes already!' Rohit Sharma's humorous complaint to the umpire after a leg bye error (WATCH) osf

    'I've got two zeroes already!' – Rohit Sharma's humorous complaint to the umpire after a leg bye error (WATCH)

    Cricket Hitman creates history: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run getter as an Indian Men's captain in T20I osf

    Hitman creates history: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run getter as an Indian Men's captain in T20I

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gulbadin's explosive knock forces super over drama at the Chinnaswamy stadium osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gulbadin's explosive knock forces super over drama at the Chinnaswamy stadium

    ICC hands two-year ban to Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain for Anti-Corruption code violations osf

    ICC hands two-year ban to Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain for Anti-Corruption code violations

    IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

    IndiGo fined Rs 1.5 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

    cricket 'I've got two zeroes already!' Rohit Sharma's humorous complaint to the umpire after a leg bye error (WATCH) osf

    'I've got two zeroes already!' – Rohit Sharma's humorous complaint to the umpire after a leg bye error (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon