IPL 2024: 6 Rajasthan Royals players to watch out in qualifier 2

CRICKET
Sanju Samson will be expected to step up and lead from the with the bat on this big day, his contribution will be key to success at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Yashasvi Jaiswal on his day can take the match away from the opponents singlehandedly, he will be crucial for RR at the top as Buttler has returned back to England.
R Ashwin's experience will come in handy in the huge quarter-final 2 of the IPL 2024. He can also chip in with the bat if needed, which makes him an important cog today.
Shimron Hetmyer's power-hitting ability can make or break it for RR today, his contribution lower down the order hold immense value today.
Trent Boult has the ability to turn the game with the new ball in the powerplay for RR, his early swing will be something to watch out for in the encounter.
Powell needs only a couple of overs to take the momentum in his team's favour with the bat, his bowling and fielding contributions will also be key in today's game.