    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma discusses Pakistan's formidable pace attack ahead of mega event

    As the cricket world's focus turns to the upcoming clash in the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma has provided perspective on the challenges posed by Pakistan's formidable pace attack.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    As anticipation builds for the upcoming Asia Cup clash, Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, has opened up about the challenges posed by Pakistan's potent pace attack. However, when pressed to identify the most challenging Pakistan pacer he has faced, Sharma tactfully refrained from naming an individual. He expressed concern that mentioning a specific name could lead to unnecessary controversies, which he aims to avoid.

    During an event held in the USA, Rohit Sharma elaborated on his decision, stating, "All the pacers in the Pakistan team are equally good. I will not be selecting any individual. It creates significant controversy." He emphasized that mentioning one player's name might upset others, and he holds the belief that all of them possess considerable skill.

    The cricketing world is eagerly anticipating the India-Pakistan clash scheduled for September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, marking a significant event in the 2023 Asia Cup, set to commence on August 30.

    Reflecting on the intense rivalry, Sharma shared, "When you play against Pakistan, it's always challenging, both in terms of competing against them and achieving victory." This sentiment underscores the gravity of the encounter and the level of preparation needed from both teams.

    The 2023 Asia Cup will adopt a unique hybrid model, with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games. The tournament's format has divided teams into two groups: Group A comprises Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

    As the cricketing world gears up for this high-stakes event, Sharma's insight into Pakistan's formidable pace attack adds an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation to the much-awaited India-Pakistan showdown.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
