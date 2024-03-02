Sourav Ganguly anticipates NCA clearance for Rishabh Pant on March 5

Rishabh Pant, who is diligently recovering from injuries at the National Cricket Academy, holds significant importance for Delhi Capitals, with Ganguly expressing hope for his full-season participation.

Sourav Ganguly has shared an intriguing revelation regarding Rishabh Pant's return to the IPL, emphasising that Delhi Capitals (DC) is cautious about reinstating him as captain. Rishabh Pant, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, is gearing up for his comeback in competitive cricket, diligently working on regaining fitness at the National Cricket Academy ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Ganguly, the Director of Cricket for the franchise, acknowledges Pant's return as a significant boost for Delhi Capitals. However, he clarified that the final decision on Pant's captaincy role awaits clearance from the NCA. Pant faced setbacks due to a car accident in 2022 and subsequent injuries, prompting a rigorous recovery process for his anticipated return in IPL 2024. Ganguly expressed optimism about Pant's availability for the entire season, recognizing his pivotal role in the team's success.

"Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats. But Rishabh is very important," Ganguly told Times of India.

