    Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation

    Witness the cricketing spectacle as Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves a historic double century, supported by Sarfaraz Khan's jubilant celebration, creating waves on the internet during the India vs England Test match in Rajkot.

    Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    During Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his brilliance by scoring his second consecutive double century, amassing an unbeaten 214 with 14 boundaries and an impressive 12 sixes. India declared their second innings at 430/4. Jaiswal, who had retired hurt for 104 on Day 3, returned to the crease after Shubman Gill's dismissal at 91, forming a stellar 172-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who recorded his second half-century in the match.

    The debutant Sarfaraz displayed his prowess by smashing 68 off just 72 balls, including six fours and three sixes. The joyous moment of Jaiswal reaching his double hundred was captured in Sarfaraz's exuberant celebration, winning hearts on the internet.

    As Jaiswal's sensational unbeaten 214 left England in turmoil, they struggled to 18 for two in their second innings at tea, chasing an imposing 557-run target. With England needing an improbable 539 runs in four sessions, Jaiswal's innings, featuring 12 sixes and equalling Wasim Akram's record, set the stage for India's dominant position in the Test match.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance leads England to a massive 434-Run victory in Rajkot

