Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shares the magic of his recent Kashmir expedition, describing it as a "beautiful experience" that resonates with warmth and hospitality.

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, shared a captivating glimpse of his Kashmir trip on Wednesday, describing it as a "beautiful experience" that will forever be etched in his memory. In a heartwarming video posted on social media, Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, enjoyed the enchanting snowfall in Gulmarg. The Master Blaster praised the warm hospitality of the locals and emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to explore India's diverse destinations.

    Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Tendulkar shared, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around, but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality."

    Tendulkar highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's encouragement to discover India inspired his journey. "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip," he added.

    During the visit, Tendulkar also visited a cricket bat manufacturing plant, applauding the craftsmanship of Kashmir Willow bats as exemplary 'Made in India' products with a global reputation for excellence. He urged people globally and in India to explore Jammu & Kashmir, referring to it as "a precious jewel of Incredible India."

    PM Narendra Modi responded to Tendulkar's post, expressing joy over the visit and emphasizing the two important takeaways for youth - exploring different parts of #IncredibleIndia and the significance of 'Make in India.'

    Additionally, Tendulkar fulfilled his promise by meeting Amir Hussain Lone, the captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team, praising him as a great inspiration for the younger generation. Tendulkar gifted Lone a bat with a personalized inspiring message.

    In a delightful moment, Tendulkar was seen playing 'gully cricket' during his trip, showcasing his love for the game even amidst the breathtaking snowy mountains. The cricket maestro's impromptu game with the locals added a touch of spontaneity to his memorable Kashmir visit.

    Also Read: Jaiswal's meteoric rise in ICC rankings: From No. 69 to No. 12 in Test batters rankings

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England osf

    Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel osf

    Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Alanna Panday reveals she is pregnant, shares maternity video RKK

    WATCH: Alanna Panday reveals she is pregnant, shares maternity video

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years? AJR

    February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years?

    Football Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash osf

    Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon