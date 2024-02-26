Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohit Sharma stresses on supportive environment for emerging talents as India clinches series against England

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma emphasises the importance of providing a supportive environment for the emerging talents in the team, praising their pivotal contributions in securing a series victory against England.

    cricket Rohit Sharma stresses on supportive environment for emerging talents as India clinches series against England osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Rohit stresses the need for a supportive environment over constant advice for the composed young talents in the Indian team, praising their significant roles in sealing the series against England. Dhruv Jurel's player of the match performance, including a crucial 90 in the first innings, highlighted the impact of the emerging players.

    Rohit acknowledges the challenges faced in the absence of senior players like Kohli and Rahul but commends the youngsters' responses and the team's overall composure. England, despite their first series defeat in the 'Bazball' era, earns praise from skipper Ben Stokes, particularly applauding the inexperienced spinners for their performance. Stokes emphasizes the positive aspects of the game, recognizing Joe Root's remarkable knock and the overall effort from the team in a challenging Test match.

    "It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These (youngsters) guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here," said Rohit in the post match presentation.

    "It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging. We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do," he added.

    The performances came in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, pleasing Rohit even more.

    "Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.

    "It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.

    "When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them," said the skipper.

    "It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows. So much credit to our spinners, being exposed to a situation like that at the start of their careers. I couldn't be more proud," said Stokes.

    "That's the way I am as a person, allowing these guys to come into an intimidating situation and treat every ball as an occasion. It's brought out a lot of talent not just for us but for India."

    "Joe Root, incredible knock, the criticism wasn't very fair, class is permanent etc. And Bashir, what a journey, very proud of him. You come into series and you want to win, but my message has been consistent.

    "It's about the input, we don't worry about output. Everyone gave their all," Stokes added in reference to Root's patient hundred in the first innings.

    Also Read: Team India solidifies second place in WTC standings with convincing win over England in Ranchi

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will never play for Andhra Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son snt

    'Will never play for Andhra': Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son

    cricket Team India solidifies second place in WTC standings with convincing win over England in Ranchi osf

    Team India solidifies second place in WTC standings with convincing win over England in Ranchi

    India win series vs England: Suresh Raina lauds Dhruv Jurel, says Army upbringing gives him fearless attitude snt

    India win series vs England: Suresh Raina lauds Dhruv Jurel, says Army upbringing gives him fearless attitude

    Virat Kohli lauds India's 'phenomenal' series win over England, appreciates youngsters' grit and determination snt

    Virat Kohli lauds India's 'phenomenal' series win over England, appreciates youngsters' grit and determination

    India 17th home series win Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era snt

    India's 17th home series win: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era

    Recent Stories

    'Slightly broken...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals battle with mild stroke vkp

    'Slightly broken...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals battle with mild stroke

    Will never play for Andhra Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son snt

    'Will never play for Andhra': Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son

    Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it? AJR

    'Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it?

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi' vkp

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi'

    Navya Naveli Nanda says sister Aaradhya Bachchan is wiser than her age, terms her 'assured, confident' RKK

    Navya Naveli Nanda says sister Aaradhya Bachchan is wiser than her age, terms her 'assured, confident'

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon