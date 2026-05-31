Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their IPL crown with a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the final. Chasing 156, RCB were led by a magnificent unbeaten 75 from Virat Kohli, securing the win with two overs to spare.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their maiden IPL crwon following a thrilling five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in the high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

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With a 156-run target set by GT, the defending champions chased it down with two overs to spare. Former RCB captain and star batter Virat Kohli led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 75 off 42 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 178.57. Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16 balls) and Tim David (24 off 17 balls) provide a crucial support in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively.

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For GT, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four overs. Arshad Khan (1/32), Mohammed Siraj (1/36), and Kagiso Rabada (1/44) also picked up wickets, but they couldn't stop the relentless momentum generated by Kohli and his partners.

Virat Kohli's Masterclass Steals Spotlight

After RCB bowling attack, by Rasikh Salam Dar (3/27), restricted the GT to 155/8 in 20 overs, despite Washington Sundar's valiant fifty, it was Kohli who ensured the chase remained under control. The defending champions had a fiery start to their run chase, with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli batting aggressive early in the innings before the former's dismissal at 62/1.

After Iyer's wicket, the RCB suffered a mini-collapse as they were reduced to 91/4, with the dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal (1), Rajat Patidar (15), and Krunal Pandya (1), leaving them in a precarious position. However, Virat Kohli's stay at the crease gave the defending champions hopes of recovery. The veteran batter was anchoring the innings while completing his fifty in 25 balls, fastest in his illustrious IPL career.

As Kohli was hitting his stride, he found a vital partner in Tim David. The duo's counter-attacking 41-run partnership, with David scoring 24 off 17 balls, shifted the momentum back in RCB's favor, methodically dismantling the Gujarat Titans' bowling rhythm.

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After Tim David's dismissal at 132/5, the responsibility of taking the team across the finish line fell on the shoulders of the seasoned campaigner. Kohli was unfazed by the pressure as Jitesh Sharma (11* off 14 balls) provided him with a crucial cameo, allowing Kohli to rotate the strike and ensure the required rate never spiraled out of control.

With 1 run off 13 balls required to win, Kohli finished off in style by hitting a winning six and took the past the finishing line, securing a five-wicket victory with 12 balls to spare.

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Vira Kohli, who entered the title clash with modest IPL finals record, shattered all skepticism with this masterclass performance. His unbeaten 75 not only anchored the chase but acted as a definitive statement in the biggest match of the season.

RCB Joins Elite Clubs with IPL Title Defence Success

By successfully defending their maiden IPL triumph, which they won in the last IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have joined an exclusive club of teams to secure consecutive IPL titles. RCB became just the second team after the Chennai Super Kings (2010 and 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020) to successfully defend their IPL triumphs. They also became the fourth team after CSK, MI, and Kolkata Knight Riders to win multiple IPL titles.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar joined MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to have led their teams to consecutive IPL trophy victories, cementing his place in the pantheon of the league's greatest leaders. Also, Patidar achieved a unique record of becoming the fastest captain to lead their team to IPL glory within his first two full seasons of captaincy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the third team after Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL finals at the same venue, achieving this feat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Last but not the least, Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer etched their names into the record books by crafting the fastest team fifty in an IPL final, reaching the milestone in just 3.3 overs. This blistering start eclipsed the previous record of 4 overs set by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 final.