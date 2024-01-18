Rohit Sharma's Super Over decision: Was it retired hurt or retired out in the T20I thriller?

Rohit Sharma's decision during the first Super Over in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan sparked a debate as he walked back to the Indian bench just before the final ball was bowled. The question that loomed large was whether he retired hurt or retired out.

In the third T20I against Afghanistan, Indian captain Rohit Sharma delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 121 runs, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter that ultimately led to two Super Overs. While Rohit received well-deserved praise on social media for his remarkable innings, a contentious decision in the first Super Over became a topic of heated discussion.

Needing 2 runs to win from the last ball of the first eliminator, Rohit chose to walk back, making way for Rinku Singh to take his place at the non-striker's end. However, the nature of Rohit's departure, whether he retired hurt or retired out, remained unclear.

Subsequently, Rohit returned to the pitch for the second Super Over after Jaiswal failed to score the required 2 runs off the final ball, resulting in another tied score. This raised questions about Rohit's eligibility to bat again, as per the ICC's playing conditions for men's T20Is, which state that any batsman dismissed in a previous Super Over is ineligible for subsequent Super Overs.

The controversy persisted as the umpires did not provide clarity on whether Rohit was considered retired hurt or retired out. If classified as 'retired hurt,' he would be deemed "retired not out" and eligible to bat again. However, if labeled 'retired out,' he would not have the right to bat for the second time.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit expressed his astonishment at batting three times in a single match, stating, "I don't remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games." Emphasizing the importance of the partnership with Rinku Singh, he highlighted the need to maintain intent in crucial games and spoke about the pressure and depth in batting required. Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran expressed satisfaction with his team's performance on the night.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Eisenhower Park gears up for India v Pakistan spectacle with unique modular features