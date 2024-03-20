IPL 2024: Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH)

In Kolkata Knight Riders' second warm-up match, Mitchell Starc faced some powerful hitting from Rinku Singh, making his presence felt with a mammoth six. Starc, marking his return to the IPL after nearly a decade, bowled with intensity but had a tough time containing Singh's onslaught during the match at Eden Gardens. The Australian pacer, who previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015, was acquired by KKR for a record-breaking sum of Rs 24.75 crore to strengthen their pace attack. Reflecting on his comeback to the IPL, Starc expressed excitement about the challenge ahead, emphasizing the thrill of competing in the world's top T20 league.

Representing Team Purple in the warm-up match against Team Gold, Starc showcased his skills with the new ball, creating some tense moments for the opposition batsmen. Despite facing stiff competition from Starc, young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed to put up a fight, displaying commendable strokes against the seasoned bowler. However, Starc's spell included some memorable moments, including dismissing Venkatesh Iyer with a well-judged catch and generating awkward bounce to trouble Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

As the match progressed, Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey took advantage of the situation, capitalizing on Starc's final over to accumulate crucial runs for their team. Although Starc conceded 20 runs in the last over, his overall performance demonstrated his readiness for the upcoming challenges in the IPL. With the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad approaching, Starc's spirited display would have surely garnered appreciation from the KKR management, including their mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Amidst the action on the field, former England captain Andrew Flintoff was spotted enjoying the match from the sidelines, adding to the excitement surrounding KKR's warm-up fixtures.