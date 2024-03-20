Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH)

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc encountered some powerful hitting from Rinku Singh during Kolkata Knight Riders' warm-up match ahead of IPL 2024.

    cricket Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    In Kolkata Knight Riders' second warm-up match, Mitchell Starc faced some powerful hitting from Rinku Singh, making his presence felt with a mammoth six. Starc, marking his return to the IPL after nearly a decade, bowled with intensity but had a tough time containing Singh's onslaught during the match at Eden Gardens. The Australian pacer, who previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015, was acquired by KKR for a record-breaking sum of Rs 24.75 crore to strengthen their pace attack. Reflecting on his comeback to the IPL, Starc expressed excitement about the challenge ahead, emphasizing the thrill of competing in the world's top T20 league.

    Representing Team Purple in the warm-up match against Team Gold, Starc showcased his skills with the new ball, creating some tense moments for the opposition batsmen. Despite facing stiff competition from Starc, young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed to put up a fight, displaying commendable strokes against the seasoned bowler. However, Starc's spell included some memorable moments, including dismissing Venkatesh Iyer with a well-judged catch and generating awkward bounce to trouble Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

    As the match progressed, Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey took advantage of the situation, capitalizing on Starc's final over to accumulate crucial runs for their team. Although Starc conceded 20 runs in the last over, his overall performance demonstrated his readiness for the upcoming challenges in the IPL. With the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad approaching, Starc's spirited display would have surely garnered appreciation from the KKR management, including their mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

    Amidst the action on the field, former England captain Andrew Flintoff was spotted enjoying the match from the sidelines, adding to the excitement surrounding KKR's warm-up fixtures.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns osf

    Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Five players set to play their 17th consecutive season since debut osf

    IPL 2024: These 5 players are set for their 17th consecutive appearance in mega event since 2008

    cricket 'Kohli calling, Go King': Special song for RCB superstar Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'Kohli calling, Go King': Special song for RCB superstar Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Hasaranga faces suspension for umpire incident in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series osf

    Hasaranga faces suspension for umpire incident in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof; here's what happened NEXT

    Cant hide through encounter': Samajwadi Party slams UP govt over Budaun double murder case AJR

    'Can't hide through encounter': Samajwadi Party slams UP govt over Budaun double murder case

    How to use rosemary for long and healthy hair? rkn

    How to use rosemary for long and healthy hair?

    US drops out of Top 20 happiest countries for first time in 20 years, ranks low among under-30s: Report avv

    US drops out of Top 20 happiest countries for first time in 20 years, ranks low among under-30s: Report

    Suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joins Congress AJR

    BREAKING: Suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joins Congress

    Recent Videos

    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon