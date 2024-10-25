AB de Villiers' 'Dhanyavadagalu' message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts

AB de Villiers, former South African cricketer and RCB star has been honoured with the ICC Hall of Fame award. He thanked his fans in Kannada, endearing himself to the Kannadiga community. Alongside him, Neetu David and Sir Alastair Cook were also recognized.

Former South African cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers has been honoured with the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame award. This recognition celebrates his significant contributions to the sport of cricket. Following this announcement, numerous legendary cricketers and fans have extended their congratulations to de Villiers.

As a former player for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise in the IPL, the team celebrated AB's achievement with an innovative message on social media: "Honours come and go, but this frame, this frame right here will always be immortal. ABD, you deserve this."

AB de Villiers, popularly known as "Mr. 360," has scored over 20,000 runs in a remarkable 14-year international career. He has played a crucial role in leading South Africa to victory on many occasions. With this recent accolade, he becomes the 115th cricketer globally to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

AB de Villiers thanked his fans in Kannada, saying 'Dhanyavadagalu' (Thank you), using praying emojis and a heart symbol. This gesture has resonated deeply with the Kannadiga community, further endearing him to his fans in Bengaluru.

Since joining RCB in 2011, AB de Villiers has been a vital part of the team's success, leading them to numerous impressive victories. His bond with RCB and the city of Bengaluru is truly inseparable.

Alongside AB de Villiers, the ICC Hall of Fame has also recognized former Indian women's spinner Neetu David and England's former captain Sir Alastair Cook with this prestigious award.

