AB de Villiers' 'Dhanyavadagalu' message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts

AB de Villiers, former South African cricketer and RCB star has been honoured with the ICC Hall of Fame award. He thanked his fans in Kannada, endearing himself to the Kannadiga community. Alongside him, Neetu David and Sir Alastair Cook were also recognized.

AB de Villiers Dhanyavadagalu message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

Former South African cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers has been honoured with the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame award. This recognition celebrates his significant contributions to the sport of cricket. Following this announcement, numerous legendary cricketers and fans have extended their congratulations to de Villiers.

As a former player for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise in the IPL, the team celebrated AB's achievement with an innovative message on social media: "Honours come and go, but this frame, this frame right here will always be immortal. ABD, you deserve this."

AB de Villiers, popularly known as "Mr. 360," has scored over 20,000 runs in a remarkable 14-year international career. He has played a crucial role in leading South Africa to victory on many occasions. With this recent accolade, he becomes the 115th cricketer globally to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

AB de Villiers thanked his fans in Kannada, saying 'Dhanyavadagalu' (Thank you), using praying emojis and a heart symbol. This gesture has resonated deeply with the Kannadiga community, further endearing him to his fans in Bengaluru.

Since joining RCB in 2011, AB de Villiers has been a vital part of the team's success, leading them to numerous impressive victories. His bond with RCB and the city of Bengaluru is truly inseparable.

Alongside AB de Villiers, the ICC Hall of Fame has also recognized former Indian women's spinner Neetu David and England's former captain Sir Alastair Cook with this prestigious award.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

cricket IND vs NZ, 2nd Test 2024: India dismissed for 156, New Zealand in commanding position scr

IND vs NZ 2024: India dismissed for 156, New Zealand in commanding position

IND vs NZ 2024: Mitchell Santner takes four wickets as India's batting collapse in Pune Test

IND vs NZ 2024: Santner takes four wickets as India's batting collapse in Pune Test

cricket Sanju Samson to undergo treatment, set to miss third round of Ranji Trophy scr

Sanju Samson to undergo treatment, set to miss third round of Ranji Trophy

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit Sharma after Washington Sundar's 7-for restricts NZ to 259 scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon