Pakistan's participation in 50-Over World Cup hangs on Government approval; PCB writes to ICC

The participation of Pakistan in the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India is still dependent on the approval of their government. PCB chairman Najam Sethi has stated that the board has communicated with the ICC after the draft schedule of the ODI World Cup was released, emphasising that they cannot unilaterally approve the fixture list.

"First it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go," says PCB chairman

"We have written to the ICC that we can't give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule)," Sethi said. "It's our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it's their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions."

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad as part of the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India. The Pakistan team is set to play matches across five venues during the league phase of the tournament. It's worth noting that Pakistan has not toured India since the 2016 T20 World Cup, adding an extra layer of excitement to their upcoming encounter.

