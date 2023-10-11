Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's on-field dance steals hearts in clash against Afghanistan (WATCH)

    Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli's on-field dance moves stole the spotlight during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in New Delhi. As a video of his groove session went viral on social media, fans and viewers showered praise on Kohli for his entertaining antics.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's on-field dance steals hearts in clash against Afghanistan (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli is renowned for his entertaining on-field antics, and his dance moves have become a fan favorite. During the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in New Delhi, Kohli's dancing skills took center stage once again. In a video now going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen grooving near the boundary as the crowd enthusiastically cheered him on. His lively moves earned praise from users on various social platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

    While Kohli's dance moves added entertainment value to the game, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first. The match took place at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a World Cup record of 754 runs was set in the previous match when South Africa outscored Sri Lanka with 428 runs. Afghanistan, with a formidable spin attack featuring Rashid Khan, maintained an unchanged lineup from their previous match against Bangladesh.

    India, led by Rohit Sharma and considered one of the tournament favorites, secured a six-wicket victory against Australia in their World Cup opener. They made one change to their squad, with fast bowler Shardul Thakur replacing veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit Sharma mentioned that they would have chosen to field first due to the evening dew if they had won the toss.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
