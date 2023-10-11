Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in World Cup history

    Cricket history was rewritten as Rohit Sharma goes past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, securing the record for the most centuries in the ODI World Cup 2023. 

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in World Cup history osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    In a historic moment at the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma has shattered records by breaking Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding milestone for the most centuries in World Cup history. Rohit's goes past Sachin Tendulkar with 7 centuries.

    Rohit Sharma notched a historic achievement by surpassing the records set by Matthew Hayden and Sachin Tendulkar, as he raced to the fastest century ever seen in a World Cup. Leading the Indian team in the 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rohit displayed his impeccable form, scoring his 31st ODI century. His hundred came in just 63 balls, rewriting the record books as the fastest century by an Indian in the history of the World Cup. The previous record, held by Kapil Dev since 1983, was achieved in 72 balls. Rohit outshone that by nine balls, propelling India towards their pursuit of 273 runs against Afghanistan.

    Rohit's explosive century also saw him eclipse the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in World Cup history, amassing a total of seven centuries. Tendulkar, a cricket icon, had managed six centuries in his five World Cup appearances from 1992 to 2011. In stark contrast, Rohit achieved this feat in only 19 World Cup innings, solidifying his position at the top of the list.

    The evening witnessed Rohit reaching additional milestones. He accomplished 1,000 runs in World Cup matches, joining an elite group of Indian cricketers alongside Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly. Furthermore, Rohit's stellar performance included striking three sixes, earning him the title of the leading six-hitter in international cricket, surpassing the record previously held by the formidable 'Universe Boss,' Chris Gayle.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter, Breaks Chris Gayle's record

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins rules changes, rest for bowlers amidst workload management avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins rules changes, rest for bowlers amidst workload management

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter, Breaks Chris Gayle's record osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter, Breaks Chris Gayle's record

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan put up a lasting performance with bat, do they fancy themselves with 272 runs? avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan put up a lasting performance with bat, do they fancy themselves with 272 runs?

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will UK PM Rishi Sunak attend India vs England clash in Lucknow? avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will UK PM Rishi Sunak attend India vs England clash in Lucknow?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's on-field dance steals hearts in clash against Afghanistan (WATCH) osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's on-field dance steals hearts in clash against Afghanistan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Palestinians in Gaza pay for Hamas horror

    Palestinians in Gaza pay for Hamas horror

    cricket Rohit Sharma becomes the fastest to 1,000 runs in World Cup history osf

    Rohit Sharma becomes the fastest to 1,000 runs in World Cup history

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins rules changes, rest for bowlers amidst workload management avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins rules changes, rest for bowlers amidst workload management

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film script earns invite to Oscar academy library; READ SHG EAI

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film script earns invite to Oscar academy library; READ

    Has The Meme Coin Craze Faded? New Crypto Presale, Scorpion Casino Token, Raises over $1.3 Million

    Has The Meme Coin Craze Faded? New Crypto Presale, Scorpion Casino Token, Raises over $1.3 Million

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon