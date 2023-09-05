Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock announces ODI retirement post the marquee event

    South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is poised to say farewell to the One-Day International (ODI) format after the ODI World Cup.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock announces ODI retirement post the mega event
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    In a significant cricketing development, South Africa's talented batter and wicketkeeper, Quinton de Kock, has disclosed his intention to bid farewell to the One-Day International (ODI) format following the culmination of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, set to take place in India. The announcement regarding De Kock's retirement from ODIs was shared by Cricket South Africa (CSA) while unveiling the squad for the highly anticipated mega event.

    Quinton de Kock embarked on his ODI journey back in 2013, and over the years, he has etched his name into the annals of South African cricket history with remarkable achievements. His ODI career boasts an impressive record of 140 matches, during which he accumulated a staggering 5966 runs, showcasing a remarkable average of 44.85 and an impressive strike rate of 96.08. Notably, the left-handed batsman has struck 17 centuries and 29 half-centuries in this format, with his highest individual score being an astonishing 178 runs.

    South Africa's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 are in full swing, with the team naming their 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament. Leading the squad is the familiar face of Temba Bavuma, the regular ODI skipper. One intriguing inclusion in South Africa's World Cup lineup is the right-arm pacer, Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year. Coetzee's impressive performances, which include a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut, have earned him a coveted spot in the squad.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India

    The squad also features a formidable batting lineup, boasting experienced names such as Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

    South Africa's pace attack will be led by the dynamic Kagiso Rabada and supplemented by the talents of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, among others. Additionally, the team possesses a duo of exceptional spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, equipped to excel in the spinning department.

    As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Quinton de Kock's decision to retire from ODIs post the tournament adds an emotional and impactful dimension to South Africa's campaign. His remarkable contributions to the format will be remembered and celebrated by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
