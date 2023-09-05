ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a thrilling announcement, unveiling India's 15-member squad for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, this squad features an enticing mix of seasoned superstars and promising young players.

    In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts around the world, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled India's 15-member squad for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup. The prestigious tournament is set to captivate fans and players alike, and the Indian team is gearing up for a promising campaign. The squad, led by the dynamic and experienced Rohit Sharma, boasts a formidable lineup of talent that reflects India's rich cricketing heritage. With an optimal blend of seasoned campaigners and promising youngsters, this squad appears poised to make a strong impression in the mega event.

    Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team, and the addition of Ishan Kishan will strengthen the squad's batting capabilities. Comprising India's formidable batting lineup are the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. The team possesses a wealth of all-round talent, with the presence of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur enhancing the batting prowess.

    In the bowling department, the pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, while Kuldeep Yadav will assume the responsibility for spin duties. This well-balanced and imposing roster underscores India's aspirations for success in the upcoming World Cup.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri expresses concern over India's fielding and body language against Nepal

    In addition to the seasoned stars, the squad includes promising talents who have been making waves in domestic and international cricket. The ODI World Cup holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans worldwide, and the anticipation surrounding India's squad announcement has been palpable. As the countdown to the tournament begins, fans are eager to see how this talented and well-balanced team will perform on the grand stage.

    The Indian team's preparations will now intensify as they look forward to representing their nation with pride and competing against the best teams from around the globe.

    As cricket fans eagerly await the opening of the ODI World Cup, all eyes will be on Team India. With a squad that promises both experience and fresh talent, the Indian cricket team aims to create unforgettable moments and add another chapter to its history in the world of international cricket. The journey towards cricketing glory is about to begin, and fans are ready to cheer for their heroes every step of the way.

    Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

