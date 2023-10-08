Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Pitch invader Jarvo causes stir at Chepauk

    During the high-stakes match between India and Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023, a familiar figure known as Jarvo, infamous for his pitch invasions, made an audacious appearance at the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Jarvo, the notorious pitch invader who gained notoriety for his antics during the India vs. England test match in 2021, has once again made headlines in India. This time, he attempted to breach security and enter the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 6th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia.

    Promptly, security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted him off the field. Interestingly, he was attired in an India jersey while indulging in his customary disruptions. During the incident, Indian captain Virat Kohli had an interaction with Jarvo, adding an intriguing twist to the episode.

