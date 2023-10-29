ODI World Cup 2023: India's commanding victory over England propels them to the top of the points table

With a 100-run triumph over England, India seizes the top position in the table and inches closer to securing a berth in the semi-finals.

The Indian cricket team, driven by a remarkable performance from its pace duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, clinched a commanding 100-run victory over defending champions England in Lucknow. This resounding win catapulted India to the pinnacle of the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. Despite posting a somewhat modest total, credited to the determined efforts of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, India now stands as the only unbeaten team in the tournament, amassing 12 points from six matches. In stark contrast, England's disappointing run continues, as they find themselves anchored at the bottom of the points table with a mere two points. South Africa currently occupies the second spot with 10 points and the most favorable Net Run Rate among all teams, while New Zealand and Australia rank third and fourth, respectively.

In this high-stakes encounter, Rohit Sharma's patient 101-ball 87 and Suryakumar Yadav's 49-run contribution propelled India to a total of 229 for nine, following a challenging start. The Indian fast-bowling duo, led by Mohammed Shami's remarkable 4/22 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3/32, wreaked havoc on England, who succumbed to a meager 129 in 34.5 overs, marking their fifth defeat in the tournament. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two crucial wickets, further securing India's sixth victory in the competition.

On the other side, England's pacer David Willey claimed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid shared two wickets apiece in a match that further reshaped the Cricket World Cup landscape.

Also Read: Goosebumps! Fans sing Vande Mataram along with dazzling light show after India's WC win over England (WATCH)