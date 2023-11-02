Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips optimistic about New Zealand's semifinal chances despite recent defeats

    New Zealand's cricket team and Gelnn Phillips remain hopeful of securing a spot in the World Cup 2023 semifinals, despite facing injuries and back to back losses.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips optimistic about New Zealand's semifinal chances despite recent defeats
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Despite a challenging run of defeats in the World Cup, an injury-hit New Zealand team remains optimistic about their semifinal chances. Glenn Phillips, an allrounder, believes that with just two more wins, they can secure a place in the top four. The Kiwis, currently with eight points, faced a substantial 190-run loss against South Africa. Phillips, who contributed a 50-ball 60, expressed his outlook during a post-match press conference, saying, "It's just two wins away, and that hopefully puts us in third or fourth place, potentially even second." Their upcoming matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a pivotal role in their campaign. Phillips emphasised the importance of sticking to their basics and maintaining a composed approach, focusing on their own brand of cricket. Despite recent setbacks, the team remains determined to fight back when it counts the most.

    New Zealand's decision to field first didn't work out as Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries propelled South Africa to a formidable total of 357 for 4. In response, New Zealand was bowled out for 167 in 35.3 overs. Phillips believed that the playing conditions improved as the game progressed and they could have fared better with a slightly different outcome. He also acknowledged missed opportunities in the field but highlighted that their team had generally applied pressure and saved runs effectively.

    The Kiwis are grappling with a series of injuries, including their regular skipper, Kane Williamson, and key players like Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, and James Neesham. These injuries have added to the challenge as they approach the crucial phase of the World Cup.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's witty response to Sachin Tendulkar's statue unveiling at Wankhede stadium

