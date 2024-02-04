Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Williamson and Ravindra shine with centuries as New Zealand dominates play on Day 1

    In a compelling opening day of the Test series at Mount Maunganui, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra displayed batting brilliance with unbeaten centuries, propelling New Zealand to a commanding position against a second-string South African side.

    NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Williamson and Ravindra shine with centuries as New Zealand dominates play on Day 1
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

    Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra showcased unbeaten centuries as they punished a depleted South African team on the first day of the opening Test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The Proteas, featuring six debutants, paid the price for choosing to bowl as New Zealand reached 258-2 by stumps. Williamson, displaying his gritty best, achieved his 30th Test century with 112 off 259 balls, while Ravindra reached his maiden century, remaining unbeaten on 118 from 211 deliveries. Their partnership of 219 wore down the South African attack, which had initially shown promise after captain Neil Brand's decision to field on a green-tinged Bay Oval pitch.

    Seamer Tshepo Moreki made an early breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway leg before wicket, and Dane Paterson removed Tom Latham, leaving New Zealand at 39-2. Despite some early challenges, Williamson and Ravindra settled in, adopting a patient approach on a pitch that eventually flattened out.

    Ravindra, who had struggled in his initial Test innings, credited Williamson for providing valuable guidance during their partnership. The pair, with only two loose shots, will resume on Monday needing 38 more to establish the highest partnership for any New Zealand wicket against South Africa.

    Williamson, benefiting from a dropped catch on 45, went on to score his fifth century in his last six Tests, solidifying his status as the ICC's top-rated Test batsman. Ravindra's century followed his recognition as the ICC men's emerging cricketer of the year, earned through his impressive run-scoring at the 50-over World Cup in India.

    South Africa's first-choice players were mostly unavailable due to commitments in the domestic Twenty20 league, leading to the inclusion of six debutants. While the debutants have considerable first-class experience, the team lacks Test-level exposure, with pace bowler Duanne Olivier being the most experienced with 15 caps. Olivier acknowledged that the South African side faded towards the end of the day despite a strong start in the first two sessions.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
