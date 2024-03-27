Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together?

    Amidst the captaincy transition at Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad share the helm, prompting a leadership dilemma within the team. 

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    The 2024 IPL season witnesses a unique dynamic at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Ruturaj Gaikwad officially taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. Despite this transition, questions linger over the extent of Gaikwad's authority on-field compared to Dhoni. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar sheds light on the apparent confusion, revealing his dilemma in seeking instructions from both captains during the team's first two matches.

    Despite the uncertainty, CSK maintains a winning streak with victories against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), showcasing Gaikwad's promising start as captain. Chahar also reflects on his unchanged role within the franchise, emphasising his consistency as a powerplay wicket-taker. Additionally, he expresses his satisfaction with the new IPL rule allowing two bouncers per over, highlighting its impact on pacers' performance in matches. Chahar's stellar performance against GT further underscores his pivotal role in CSK's bowling lineup, contributing significantly to the team's success.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary anticipates a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai

