    Mohammad Amir come out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan

    Controversial Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir announces his return from international retirement, expressing his desire to represent Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup after discussions with the PCB.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    Controversial Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his decision to end his international retirement, making himself eligible for selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas scheduled for June. Amir, who faced a five-year ban from cricket due to spot-fixing charges between 2010 and 2015, and a brief jail term, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2021. However, continuous participation in T20 leagues worldwide, coupled with persuasion from the new PCB leadership led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has prompted him to reverse his decision.

    Expressing his desire to represent Pakistan again, Amir stated, "I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan."

    Amir, who last appeared for Pakistan in a T20I match in Manchester in August 2020, is anticipated to be called up for the national camp in Kakul. With the support of his family and well-wishers, he has expressed his readiness to be considered for the T20 World Cup, prioritising his commitment to his country over personal choices.

    Having represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, Amir aims to contribute to his country's success once again, reaffirming his unwavering dedication to donning the green jersey and serving his nation.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 8:30 PM IST
