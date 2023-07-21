GT20 Canada 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get ready for an action-packed cricket spectacle as the Global T20 Canada (GT20) makes a much-awaited comeback to Brampton, Ontario. The third edition of this thrilling T20 cricket league is all set to commence, featuring some of the biggest cricket superstars from around the world.

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    The Global T20 Canada (GT20) is making a highly anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus. The third edition of this Canada-based cricket league kicked off on Thursday, July 20, in Brampton, Ontario. The GT20 Canada was initially launched in 2018 but couldn't proceed beyond its second edition in 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Renowned cricket stars like Yuvraj Singh, Steven Smith, Kieron Pollard, and Faf du Plessis have previously graced this league with their presence. Similar to the previous two editions, six teams will be participating in the GT20 Canada 2023: Brampton Wolves, Mississauga Panthers, Montreal Tigers, Surrey Jaguars, Toronto Nationals, and Vancouver Knights.

    The 2023 edition boasts a stellar lineup of T20 superstars from around the world, including Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, and many others. The tournament will follow an IPL-like round-robin format, with teams divided into two groups. Each team will play seven games, facing the two teams from their group twice and the other three teams once.

    The league matches will consist of a total of 21 games, taking place between July 20 and August 3. The playoffs will then feature four matches, culminating in the final on August 6. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs, following an IPL-style format comprising two qualifiers, one eliminator, and the final match.

    Venues:

    All matches will be held at the CAA Centre, a 5000-seat multipurpose sporting arena in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the same venue as the 2019 edition.

    Where to watch: 

    Unfortunately, for cricket enthusiasts in India, there won't be any television broadcaster for the GT20 Canada 2023. The tournament will be exclusively available for viewing on the online streaming service FanCode.

    Squads:

    Brampton Wolves: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Sinclair Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu.

    Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson.

    Toronto Nationals: Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Farhan Malik, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan.

    Vancouver Knights: Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Muhammad Kamal, Nawab Singh, Kanwar Tathgur.

    Montreal Tigers: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne, Matthew Spoors, Bhupendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima.

    Surrey Jaguars: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Litton Kumar Das, Karim Janat, Mohammad Haris, Sheel Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Pargat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Kairav Sharma

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
