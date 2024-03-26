Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality

    Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lauds Virat Kohli's role in elevating Indian cricket to new heights, attributing the transformation to a culture of athleticism instilled by the Indian skipper.

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lauds the transformation spearheaded by Virat Kohli, describing him as the driving force behind a remarkable turnaround in Indian cricket. Pietersen, while commentating during IPL 2024, advocated for Kohli's inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, underscoring his significance beyond mere performances.

    Following Kohli's pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumph over Punjab Kings, wherein Kohli showcased his prowess with the bat, the Indian skipper emphasized his capability in the T20 format. Pietersen, speaking on Star Sports, highlighted Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, particularly his role in instilling a culture of athleticism among Indian cricketers.

    Pietersen remarked, "Virat has not only talked the talk but also walked the walk in transforming Indian cricketers into formidable athletes. His commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect, from his diet and fitness regimen to his on-field performances."

    Furthermore, Pietersen emphasised Kohli's influence on his teammates, noting that his dedication sets a benchmark for aspiring cricketers. He credited Kohli's relentless pursuit of greatness as the catalyst for the remarkable resurgence witnessed in Indian cricket.

    Joining the chorus of admiration, South African cricket icon and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers lauded Kohli's recent match-winning innings. Reflecting on Kohli's stellar performance, de Villiers commended his unwavering determination and skill, acknowledging Kohli's continual pursuit of perfection.

    Kohli's indomitable spirit and commitment to excellence continue to inspire cricketers worldwide, solidifying his status as one of the game's most influential figures.

