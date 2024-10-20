Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match Day 3 delayed due to rain

The third day's play of the Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Karnataka has been delayed due to wet outfield. The final session of the second day at the Alur Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to rain. Kerala were 161 for 3 at the close of play yesterday. Sanju Samson (15) and Sachin Baby (23) are at the crease. Fans are eagerly awaiting Sanju's batting.

Kerala lost the wickets of Vathsal Govind (31), Rohan Kunnummal (63), and Baba Aparajith (19). The first day's play started late due to rain, with only 23 overs bowled. Karnataka won the toss and elected to field. Kerala started the second day at 88 without loss. Rohan was the first to depart, adding six runs to his overnight score. He faced 88 balls, hitting one six and ten fours.

Vatsal also departed soon after. Sachin and Aparajith then joined at the crease. Aparajith couldn't hold on for long, falling to Shreyas Gopal. Sanju then walked in. He started his innings with a six, followed by two boundaries. Rain then interrupted play, preventing further progress.

Kerala made three changes from their previous match against Karnataka. Sanju Samson, M.D Nidheesh, and K.M Asif were included in the playing XI, replacing Vishnu Vinod, Akshay Chandran, and Salman Nizar.

Kerala entered the match against Karnataka with confidence after their impressive victory against Punjab in the first match. They bounced back strongly after conceding a first-innings lead to win by eight wickets.

Kerala's playing XI against Karnataka: Vatsal Govind, Rohan S Kunnummal, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh.

