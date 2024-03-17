Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Just stick to what i do best': Marizanne Kapp's approach ahead of WPL 2024 final vs RCB

    Ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Marizanne Kapp reveals her approach of focusing on strengths to clinch crucial wickets.

    cricket 'Just stick to what I do best': Marizanne Kapp's approach ahead of WPL 2024 final vs RCB osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    As the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 approaches its final showdown, Marizanne Kapp, the star all-rounder of Delhi Capitals (DC), emphasized the importance of focusing on her strengths to deliver standout performances. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kapp acknowledged her occasional lapses in the second season of WPL but emphasized her commitment to delivering consistent performances. The 34-year-old highlighted the significance of executing her trademark deliveries effectively, aiming to bowl dot balls and secure crucial wickets with the new ball.

    "I've found if I just stick to what I do best I usually end up with the wickets or being quite economical. There were some games where I went for a bit of runs when I changed what I do well. When I thought they would maybe try and lap or they were going to run at me or step across the line and I try something different, that's usually when I go for runs. But if they do those things and I stick to what I do best, usually it works out. So I just try and keep it simple, hit my hard back of a length, bowl line and length, and try and bowl as many dot balls as possible," Kapp explained.

    Reflecting on her role in guiding DC to the tournament's final match, Kapp underscored the importance of early breakthroughs in the T20 format, particularly against formidable opponents with powerful batting line-ups. Currently leading as the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing WPL 2024, Kapp's stellar performance has been instrumental in DC's success, clinching 11 wickets at an impressive average of 14.18 across six matches.

    Following a dominant performance in the group stage matches, where DC secured the top spot with 12 points from six victories in eight league games, Lanning's squad now prepares to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the highly anticipated final showdown on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

    Also Read: Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season osf

    Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season

    cricket Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report osf

    Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report

    Cricket Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif osf

    Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif

    cricket R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements osf

    R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements

    cricket Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rasmalai recipe: 5 easy steps to make this irresistible dessert at home gcw eai

    Rasmalai recipe: 5 easy steps to make this irresistible dessert at home

    Crew CBFC chopped THESE cuss words from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's film- read details RBA

    Crew: CBFC chopped THESE cuss words from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's film- read details

    cricket Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season osf

    Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case gcw

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon