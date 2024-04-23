IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league

Delve into the remarkable feats of bowlers who have etched their names in IPL history by achieving hat-tricks.

In the early years of the IPL, the excitement of hat-tricks reverberated across the cricketing world. The inaugural season in 2008 witnessed a flurry of hat-tricks, starting with Lakshmipathy Balaji of the Chennai Super Kings. Balaji etched his name in history as the first player to achieve this feat in the IPL. During a match against Kings XI Punjab, he showcased his prowess by dismissing Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, and VRV Singh in quick succession.

Joining Balaji in the hat-trick club were Amit Mishra and Makhaya Ntini, who showcased their bowling brilliance in IPL 2008. However, the following season brought a twist to the narrative, as part-time bowlers stepped up to claim hat-tricks. Yuvraj Singh, representing Kings XI Punjab, delivered not one but two hat-tricks in IPL 2009, a remarkable achievement unmatched in a single season. Rohit Sharma of the Deccan Chargers also left his mark with a memorable hat-trick.

A Decline in Hat-Tricks: Only Eight Instances in the Next Seven Seasons

Despite the early flurry of hat-tricks, the subsequent IPL seasons witnessed a decline in such occurrences. Over the next seven seasons, only eight hat-tricks were recorded, with each edition featuring just one instance. Praveen Kumar of the Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off this trend by securing a hat-trick in IPL 2010. The following years saw Amit Mishra claiming his second IPL hat-trick in 2011, followed by Ajit Chandila of the Rajasthan Royals in 2012.

The 2013 season saw a unique occurrence with two spinners, Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Amit Mishra of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, mesmerizing fans with their hat-trick heroics. Notably, Mishra's third IPL hat-trick solidified his status as the only bowler in IPL history to achieve this feat thrice.

As the years progressed, hat-tricks became rarer, with the 2015 IPL season marking the first edition without any hat-tricks. However, the streak was broken in 2016 when Axar Patel of the Kings XI Punjab showcased his bowling prowess with a memorable hat-trick.

List of all the hat-tricks taken in IPL history

Lakshmipathy Balaji (Chennai Super Kings) - vs Kings XI Punjab in 2008

Amit Mishra (Delhi Daredevils) - vs Deccan Chargers in 2008

Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008

Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009

Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) - vs Mumbai Indians in 2009

Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Deccan Chargers in 2009

Praveen Kumar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - vs Rajasthan Royals in 2010

Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers) - vs Kings XI Punjab in 2011

Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Pune Warriors India in 2012

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) - vs Kings XI Punjab in 2013

Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - vs Pune Warriors India in 2013

Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014

Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014

Axar Patel (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Gujarat Lions in 2016

Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - vs Mumbai Indians in 2017

Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) - vs Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017

Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiants) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017

Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Delhi Capitals in 2019

Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019

Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - vs Mumbai Indians in 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022

