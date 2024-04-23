Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league

    Delve into the remarkable feats of bowlers who have etched their names in IPL history by achieving hat-tricks.

    IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    In the early years of the IPL, the excitement of hat-tricks reverberated across the cricketing world. The inaugural season in 2008 witnessed a flurry of hat-tricks, starting with Lakshmipathy Balaji of the Chennai Super Kings. Balaji etched his name in history as the first player to achieve this feat in the IPL. During a match against Kings XI Punjab, he showcased his prowess by dismissing Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, and VRV Singh in quick succession.

    Joining Balaji in the hat-trick club were Amit Mishra and Makhaya Ntini, who showcased their bowling brilliance in IPL 2008. However, the following season brought a twist to the narrative, as part-time bowlers stepped up to claim hat-tricks. Yuvraj Singh, representing Kings XI Punjab, delivered not one but two hat-tricks in IPL 2009, a remarkable achievement unmatched in a single season. Rohit Sharma of the Deccan Chargers also left his mark with a memorable hat-trick.

    A Decline in Hat-Tricks: Only Eight Instances in the Next Seven Seasons

    Despite the early flurry of hat-tricks, the subsequent IPL seasons witnessed a decline in such occurrences. Over the next seven seasons, only eight hat-tricks were recorded, with each edition featuring just one instance. Praveen Kumar of the Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off this trend by securing a hat-trick in IPL 2010. The following years saw Amit Mishra claiming his second IPL hat-trick in 2011, followed by Ajit Chandila of the Rajasthan Royals in 2012.

    The 2013 season saw a unique occurrence with two spinners, Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Amit Mishra of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, mesmerizing fans with their hat-trick heroics. Notably, Mishra's third IPL hat-trick solidified his status as the only bowler in IPL history to achieve this feat thrice.

    As the years progressed, hat-tricks became rarer, with the 2015 IPL season marking the first edition without any hat-tricks. However, the streak was broken in 2016 when Axar Patel of the Kings XI Punjab showcased his bowling prowess with a memorable hat-trick.

    List of all the hat-tricks taken in IPL history

    Lakshmipathy Balaji (Chennai Super Kings) - vs Kings XI Punjab in 2008
    Amit Mishra (Delhi Daredevils) - vs Deccan Chargers in 2008
    Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008
    Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009
    Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) - vs Mumbai Indians in 2009
    Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Deccan Chargers in 2009
    Praveen Kumar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - vs Rajasthan Royals in 2010
    Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers) - vs Kings XI Punjab in 2011
    Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Pune Warriors India in 2012
    Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) - vs Kings XI Punjab in 2013
    Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - vs Pune Warriors India in 2013
    Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014
    Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014
    Axar Patel (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Gujarat Lions in 2016
    Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - vs Mumbai Indians in 2017
    Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) - vs Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017
    Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiants) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017
    Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) - vs Delhi Capitals in 2019
    Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019
    Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - vs Mumbai Indians in 2021
    Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022

    Also Read: IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 7:10 PM IST
