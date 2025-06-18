Rishabh Pant confirms his commitment to contributing in all aspects of the game as India gears up for the Test series against England. He also spoke about his relationship with the newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill.

As India prepares to take on England in the highly anticipated five-match Test series starting June 20 in Leeds, vice-captain Rishabh Pant reiterated his commitment to contribute in all departments of the game

Pant spoke about his mental readiness and unwavering focus on contributing in all departments.

"Personally, I am in a good head space," Pant said at the press conference.

"Whenever I play cricket, I look to contribute from my side, be it batting, fielding, or wicketkeeping. That is the kind of thought process with which I play cricket all the time, and nothing changes for me coming to England," he added.

Rishabh Pant confirms batting line-up

Rishabh Pant announced that he will continue to stick to the number five, while newly-crowned Test captain Shubman Gill will take stalwart Virat Kohli's number four spot in the format.

After Virat Kohli's retirement, speculations were making rounds around who would take up the mantle of playing at number four, a spot that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had held.

Recent reports placed Gill as the forerunner, and the rumours turned into reality. A couple of days before the series opener at Headingley, Pant confirmed that the 25-year-old will drop from number three and embrace a new role in the red-ball setup.

"I think there is still discussion going on, who's going to play three, but definitely four and five are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number four, and I am going to stick to number five as of now, and the rest, we are going to keep on discussing that," Pant said.

Shubman Gill demoted from the No.3 batting position

While playing at number three, Shubman featured in 17 matches and garnered 1,019 runs at 37.74, with three centuries and as many fifties, all coming on home turf.

In overseas conditions, Gill has featured in seven Tests and managed just 212 runs at 19.27. Besides captaincy, Gill will have to take the legacy of the number four spot to a new level, considering how Virat and Tendulkar made the position their own.

Pant on his bonding with Gill

Gill will have some experienced stars around him and Pant serving as his deputy throughout the five Tests. The explosive southpaw believes the camaraderie he shares with Gill off the field and the comfort zone they share will be "really special."

"I think Shubman and I have good camaraderie, especially off the field. If you are good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field. It is better for cricket always, and that is something I have always believed. Me and him gel really well together. The kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that will be really special," he added.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

England squad for first Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.